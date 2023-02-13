Jupiter New Moons

This photo made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2019.

 NASA via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronomers have discovered 12 new moons around Jupiter, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92.

That's more than any other planet in our solar system. Saturn, the one-time leader, comes in a close second with 83 confirmed moons.

