John Deere Farmers Equipment Repairs

In this 2015 photo, the John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois.

 File photo | Associated Press

MOLINE, Ill. — Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers and ranchers have the right to repair their own farm equipment.

The memorandum of understanding, signed Sunday at the federation's convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, follows several years of discussions between the two sides, they said in a news release.

