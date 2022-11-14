Obit John Aniston

John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2015 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

 File photo | Inivision via AP

NEW YORK — John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

The actor's daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran's Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.