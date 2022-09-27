Capitol Riot Oath Keepers

In this 2017 photo, Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged with seditious conspiracy, one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Amid complaints by attorneys for Stewart Rhodes and the others that they can't get a fair jury in Washington, the judge began winnowing the pool of potential jurors who will decide the fate of the first Jan. 6 defendants to stand trial on the rare Civil War-era charge.

