Israel Election

Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife ‘Sara cast their ballots during Israeli elections Tuesday in Jerusalem.

 Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to hold a narrow lead early Wednesday in Israeli elections, according to exit polls, potentially paving the way for a return to power thanks to a boost from an extreme right-wing ally known for inflammatory anti-Arab comments.

The exit polls were preliminary, and final results could change as votes are tallied overnight. However, they pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration and Israel’s supporters in the U.S.

