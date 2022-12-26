Israel Clearing Netanyahu Explainer

Israel’s Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu makes a statement after Israel’s President Isaac Herzog assigned him the task of forming a government Nov. 13 in Jerusalem.

 File photo | Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government.

In a letter to the chief of Israel’s Supreme Court and other top officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. The letter was delivered days before the new government is to take office.

