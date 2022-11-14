Vatican Palestinian Journalist Slain

Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed May 19 in the West Bank city of Jenin.

 File photo | Associated Press

JERUSALEM — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel said Monday, condemning the probe as a "grave mistake" and vowing not to cooperate.

The probe would pose a direct challenge to Israel's claims that it properly holds its soldiers to account for its actions in the Palestinian territories and would shake the strategic U.S.-Israel alliance at a time when Israel is bracing for the formation of its most right-wing government ever and as progressive Democrats in the U.S. have called for a harder line against Israel.

