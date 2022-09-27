Syria Iran

In this photo provided by Kurdish-run Hawar News Agency, Kurdish women hold portraits of Iranian Mahsa Amini during a protest condemning her death in Iran on Monday in the city of Qamishli, northern Syria.

 Hawar News Agency via AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A hard-line Iranian lawmaker Tuesday slammed female protesters who have taken off mandatory headscarves as prostitutes, doubling down on the government stance amid the dramatic demonstrations following the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police.

The harsh language by Mahmoud Nabavian, a legislator from Tehran, was in sharp contrast to the appeal by a top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamadani, who on Sunday urged the government to listen to the people's demands.

