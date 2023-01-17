Severe Weather Tornado

Kerry Fulford, right, embraces Shana Latham, offering words of comfort at Crosspoint Christian Church following a tornado several days earlier Sunday in Selma, Alabama.

 Associated Press

SELMA, Ala. — Leading Sunday services on the lawn outside his tornado-damaged Crosspoint Christian Church, the Rev. David Nichols told his congregation there was much for which to be grateful despite the destruction around them.

The tornado that ravaged Selma hit the church's daycare. It destroyed much of the building, collapsing walls and leaving piles of rubble in some of the classrooms, but the 70 children and teachers who huddled inside bathrooms were unharmed.

