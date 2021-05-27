Marijuana arrests in state parks drop after policy changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | Marijuana arrests in Missouri state parks dropped nearly 60% last year after changes in enforcement policies prompted by the legalization of medical marijuana.

The Department of Natural Resources said 51 people were arrested in 2020 for possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana/synthetics in state parks, a decline from 120 similar arrests in 2019.

The department changed its enforcement policies in April 2020 after the Missouri voters approved legalizing medical marijuana in 2018.

People who have cards certifying that they are medical marijuana patients are allowed to use the drug in private settings at state parks. Consuming marijuana in public settings, such as around campfires, is still prohibited, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The DNR policy gives rangers discretion in enforcement, and says they should emphasize education over enforcement for medical marijuana consumed in public places in parks or historic sites.

The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association said more than 100,000 people have signed up as medical marijuana patients since the start of the program.

And more dispensaries are coming online. As of last Friday, 106 dispensaries had been approved to operate, up from 17 dispensaries in December.

First responders credited with saving lives in Selden storm

SELDEN, Kan. | First responders are being credited with saving lives after sirens failed before a tornado hit the northwest Kansas town of Selden.

Sirens initially sounded but a power outage caused them to fail just moments before the tornado hit the town Monday evening. Sheridan County fire and sheriff's workers then drove through town and used public address systems and sirens to tell people to take shelter, The Wichita Eagle reported.

"I would credit that with having no injuries and no fatalities in this community," said county fire training chief Steve Hirsh.

The National Weather Service reported the EF-1 tornado carried winds up to 110 mph and was on the ground for about 6 miles.

Only one minor injury was reported — to a fire department volunteer who was warning people to take cover.

Sheridan County Sheriff Brandon Carver said 38 properties in and around town suffered major damage from the storm, while another 84 had minor damage.

Recovery had already begun on Tuesday, when volunteers from throughout the region arrived to help the town, which has about 200 residents, City Clerk Jackie Neff said.

Officials suspend search of lake area in case of missing boy

LA VISTA, Neb. | Officials in eastern Nebraska have suspended the search of a lake and recreational area in their effort to find an 11-year-old autistic boy missing for more than a week.

Police, sheriff's deputies, FBI agents and others have combed the Walnut Creek Recreation Area over recent days and even lowered the park's lake by several feet in the search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said. The intensive search of the area was launched after several search dogs indicated they had picked up a scent that could have been from Ryan.

Police will now focus their efforts on looking through surveillance video gathered from around the La Vista area to see if the boy appears in any of it. So far, police say, only one image believed to be Ryan has been found on a La Vista business surveillance video about 90 minutes after the boy went missing from his school.

Ryan has been missing since he walked out May 17 of his elementary school in La Vista, which lies just southwest of Omaha. Authorities have said he has been without medication he takes for seizures since he disappeared.

The boy has a history of hiding from authorities and his family in the past but he had never before been missing for days. Officials believe the boy had searched for ways to hide from police on his family's computer in the days before he disappeared.

Iowa State Patrol say woman walking on I-80 hit, killed

ALTOONA, Iowa | The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the death of a woman who was hit and killed early Thursday as she walked on Interstate 80 in central Iowa.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on the interstate near Altoona, the patrol said. Investigators said a man was merging his car on to I-80 and had entered the travel lanes of the interstate when he hit the woman as she walked on the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Her name was not immediately released.