University of Missouri tuition to increase in the fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. | Tuition will rise in the fall at all four campuses for the University of Missouri, with increases ranging from 2% to 5%.

Curators on Wednesday approved the increases. University President Mun Choi said the tuition hikes will help the university maintain its commitment to "accessible, high-quality education."

For undergraduates, the Columbia campus will see an increase of 5%, or $15.30 per credit hour. At UMKC, the increase is 4.1%, or $12.30 per credit hour. The increase will be 3.5%, or $10.60 per credit hour, at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. The increase at the University of Missouri-St. Louis will be 2%, or $7.60 per credit hour.

Graduate student tuition will rise by 5% in Columbia, 4% at UMKC and 2% at UMSL. Missouri S&T grad students will not see an increase.

Wichita tax preparer sentenced for $100,000 fraud

WICHITA, Kan. | A Wichita tax preparer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service out of more than $100,000.

Sonia Hernandez-Smith, also known as Sonia Raquel Vazquez, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after previously pleading guilty to one count of making false statements in a federal tax return. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped 19 other counts.

Hernandez-Smith must also serve a year of supervised release and pay $105,050 in restitution. She was not fined.

The federal public defender had asked that she be sentenced to probation, arguing a prison sentence was a harsher punishment than necessary for the crime, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Hernandez-Smith admitted in court documents that she knowingly prepared income tax returns that falsely claimed tax credits for children, even though her clients were ineligible.

Search for missing 11-year-old Nebraska boy enters 4th day

LA VISTA, Neb. | The search for an autistic 11-year-old boy in eastern Nebraska grew more dire Thursday as the boy remained missing for a third day and officials moved the search to nearby bodies of water.

Ryan Larsen has been missing since Monday morning, when he walked out of his elementary school in La Vista, which lies just southwest of Omaha.

Police have said the child has a history of hiding from his family and authorities. La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten told the Omaha World-Herald that his department has had to find the boy at least half-a-dozen times, but that he's never been missing for days at a time.

"He's probably, at this point, fearful," Lausten said. "He takes medication, and he doesn't have it with him."

Investigators said the family's computer showed Ryan had conducted online searches before his latest disappearance using the phrases "hiding from the police," "hiding underground," and "how to avoid being spotted."

Police have already checked manholes and several ponds and tributaries. On Thursday, police and volunteers moved their to Hell Creek in Sarpy County.

Ex-Iowa youth counselor allowed to withdraw guilty plea

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | A former Four Oaks youth counselor who pleaded guilty in March to sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy has been allowed to withdraw the plea after learning the deal she had reached with prosecutors wouldn't be honored.

Danielle Hook, 29, was set to be sentenced on Tuesday when she learned that the judge in her case would not grant her suspended prison sentences after she pleaded guilty in March to third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported.

District Judge Chad Kepros said in a filing Wednesday that Hook wasn't eligible for suspended sentences because she was a mandatory reporter of child abuse and the victim was younger than 18. Kepros said Iowa law would require she serve up to 15 years in prison.

Following a meeting in the judge's chambers, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Israel Kodagu said he would not resist Hook's motion to withdraw her plea.

Prosecutors say Hook sexually abused the teen from July 2017 through November 2018, while she was a counselor and in a position of authority over boys at Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids. After Hook was fired, it was discovered the teen had run away and was living with her in Marion and that Hook had given birth to the teen's baby.