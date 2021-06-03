Berkeley man sentenced to prison for killing brother in 2015

ST. LOUIS | A Berkeley man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing his brother nearly six years ago during an argument in the home they shared.

Robert Moses was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty last month of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 51-year-old Kenneth Moses on Aug. 11, 2015, television station KMOV reported.

Robert Moses was on parole for assault at the time of the killing. Authorities had said the brothers were involved in an argument, and that Robert Moses shot his brother in the chest. Kenneth Moses died the next day at a hospital.

Kansas deputy suspended following domestic violence arrest

WICHITA, Kan. | A Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy has been suspended following his arrest over the weekend on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence disorderly conduct.

Deputy Clayton Blackwood was arrested Saturday stemming from an incident involving Blackwood's domestic partner, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said. Records show the woman involved also was arrested.

Authorities said Blackwood has been with the Sedgwick department for five years. He was suspended without pay pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.

Iowa boy missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park

IOWA CITY, Iowa | A boy who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continued Thursday to look into what happened to him.

Detectives are considering several possibilities in the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson, including that he was abducted, that he suffered some kind of accident or that he ran away, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said.

"Every moment that goes by, it's obviously more and more suspicious, and concerning," he said. "It's so, so sad. It's heart-wrenching."

Police are confident that they have searched and cleared the areas where the boy could have gone on his own, including a large nearby county park with woods and a lake, Mortvedt said. They have asked homeowners or businesses with surveillance footage from the day he disappeared to come forward, along with any tips or information that might be of assistance.

The FBI said earlier this week that it has joined the investigation and offered "every resource available" to state and county departments leading the case.

Harrelson lived with his mother in the Spruce Village trailer park in Montezuma, Iowa, a town of 1,300 people that is 70 miles east of Des Moines. He disappeared after leaving home around 11 a.m. on May 27. A friend's mother later called authorities to report the boy missing after speaking with Xavior's worried mother.

The disappearance came during closing arguments of a murder trial of the farmhand charged with killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who vanished about 15 miles away in the same county in 2018 while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn.

Several Poweshiek County officers who were at the trial left before last week's guilty verdict to go look for Xavior, Mortvedt said, and have since employed similar search techniques as they did in searching for Tibbetts. In that case, police used surveillance video to develop a suspect, who eventually showed investigators where to find Tibbetts' body in a cornfield a month after her disappearance.

Among those helping blanket the area with missing person buttons and flyers featuring Xavior's face has been Mollie's Movement, an organization that does community service in Tibbetts' name and pledged to "move mountains" to find him.

Xavior completed his fourth grade year at Montezuma Elementary School on May 21 and was off for summer break. He was known for riding his bike around the trailer park.

"Xavior is a happy kid who gets along well with his peers and wants to please his teachers," said one of his teachers, Marie Boulton. "He's always willing to help you out, engage in a conversation, and offers a smile to everyone he sees."

His 11th birthday arrived on Sunday, as hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement officials fanned out to search the nearby Diamond Lake County Park and other areas for any sign of him. Hundreds attended a vigil for him outside the county courthouse Monday, praying for his safe return.

Mortvedt said that Xavior's family, including his mother and his father who lives in another Iowa city, have been cooperative. He said police do not have any suspects or persons of interest.

Missouri River winter water release expected to be minimum

OMAHA, Neb. | Only two years after historic flooding along the Missouri River ravaged parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, officials are now dealing with what's shaping up to be one of river's driest years.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that the forecast from last month hasn't changed: Significantly less water is expected to flow into the river this year because conditions remain so dry and snowpack is below normal levels.

The Corps estimated Thursday that 17.9 million acre feet of water will flow into the river this year. That is only about 69% of the average of 25.8 million acre feet, which would make this year the 22nd driest in the upper basin since 1898.

Currently, the amount of water being released from Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border is around 29,500 cubic feet per second and is expected to be about 30,000 cubic feet per second through July 1. But, the Corps said, if runoff remains low, the release would lowered about 1,000 cubic feet per second below the full-service levels for the second half of the season.

Based on current runoff forecasts, winter releases from Gavins Point Dam are expected be at the minimum rate of 12,000 cubic feet per second, the Corps said.