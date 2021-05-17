Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

SIBLEY, Iowa | Thick black smoke billowed into the air Sunday after a train derailed in northwest Iowa, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town.

The fiery derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles (321.87 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines. There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the derailment.

Photos and video of the derailment posted online Sunday show dozens of train cars piled up along the tracks with flames and a large plume of smoke coming from one end of the pile of cars. Local media reports say authorities evacuated an area within 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) of the derailment.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said about 47 railcars came off the tracks during the derailment, but the train crew was not injured. She said the railroad is working with local authorities.

Tysver said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls told KIWA radio the train was hauling fertilizer and ammonium nitrate.

Nate Minten of Sibley told the Des Moines Register that smoke was still visible around 4:30 p.m. Sunday from his mother's home.

"I could see smoke filling up a couple hundred feet at least," said Minten who posted aerial drone video of the derailment online, "We didn't hear any bangs or anything."

An emergency text message Minten received about the derailment said the western end of Sibley west of Second Avenue was being evacuated.

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. | A 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died, authorities said.

Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died later that day at a hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said in a post on Twitter that an "apparent suicidal" person was at the park with a gun. Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Andrew Bell said the person called 911 and said he had a gun and wanted to confront officers at the park.

He approached the Grandview officers aggressively before two officers fired their weapons at him, Bell said.

No officers were injured. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the patrol said.

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. | Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage.

Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.

Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday issued a state of emergency for several counties in response to the flooding. The declaration makes state resources available to help with response and recovery in the affected counties.

Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.

Tyler Pfeifer told KSN-TV that he was in the middle of a camping trip when he got a phone call early Sunday from a county dispatcher.

"They were like, 'Yeah, are you at your house? No? Well, it's almost completely underwater right now,'" said Pfeifer.

In Topeka, a house was badly damaged after lightning struck a tree, causing it to fall into the home. No one was hurt.

The National Weather Service said there is a strong chance of additional storms over the next several days.

Police: Officers fatally shot man who fired gun from porch

OMAHA, Neb. | A man who repeatedly fired a gun during a standoff with law enforcement in southeastern Omaha was shot and killed by officers, police said.

The man was identified Monday as Deven Telford, 34.

Police said officers were called to a home in southeast Omaha Sunday evening and heard several shots being fired inside the house. Witnesses told police Telford was drinking heavily and making suicidal statements, police said.

A police negotiator talked to Telford for about 20 minutes before he walked onto a front porch. He refused several orders to drop his gun and instead fired several shots, police said.

He walked off the porch and again ignored orders to drop his gun. Witnesses said they heard another shot and then five officers returned fire, hitting Telford, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No officers were injured. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is normal protocol, until the investigation is complete.