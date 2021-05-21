Sustainable fertilizer plant planned at St. Louis riverfront

ST. LOUIS | A Canadian company plans to a $25 million revamp of an existing building along St. Louis' riverfront to make what it calls sustainable fertilizer.

Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc., of Vancouver, plans a retrofit of an idle nitrogen factory just north of the McKinley Bridge that it says will create 40 jobs, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The plant is scheduled to go online next year and scale up to produce 200,000 tons a year of its proprietary fertilizer, Crystal Green. The company says Crystal Green limits phosphorous runoff because it's not water soluble and is activated by plant roots.

Ostara executives said they selected the St. Louis site because of the city's close proximity to major Midwest agricultural markets.

On Thursday, the company's top executives made their pitch to the St. Louis Port Authority seeking local incentives, including a 10-year, 25% property tax abatement on personal property and a sales tax exemption on construction materials.

The Port Authority board voted to advance the project, which will next be reviewed by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Kansas woman admits to fraudulently taking $87K in benefits

WICHITA, Kan. | A southeastern Kansas woman has been sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to repay nearly $87,000 she fraudulently collected in Social Security benefits for children who did not live with her.

Teresa Grant, of Arkansas City, was sentenced earlier this month after she pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized acquisition of Social Security Administration benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Kansas said in a news release.

In exchange for her plea, federal prosecutors dropped two other counts of making a false statement or representation.

In her guilty plea, Grant admitted that she knowingly defrauded the government when she claimed Social Security survivor's benefits for her three minor children after the death of her husband in 2016.

Prosecutors say her husband was not the father of the children, and that the children lived full-time with their biological fathers from 2016 to 2019, when she was collecting the Social Security benefits.

Iowa man serving life for killing infant dies in prison

ANAMOSA, Iowa | An Iowa man convicted of stabbing his 3-week-old son to death in 1982 has died in prison, officials said.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release that Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, died Wednesday — likely of natural causes — at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Craney was convicted and sentenced in late 1982 of first-degree murder in the death of his son, Matthew, the Courier reported. Police have said that on May 5, 1982, Craney threw the infant to the floor of the family home and attacked the baby with a kitchen knife as the child's mother tried to save her son.

The baby died after sustaining multiple stab wounds, a fractured skull and a slit throat, medical examiners said.

Craney's attorney argued at trial that his client was insane at the time of the killing and that he had told his wife that night he was possessed and thought the baby was possessed.

Craney would later tell a psychiatrist he through the baby was "subhuman" and said that even if he spent the rest of his life in prison, "there won't be a devilish force unleashed in the world," according to the newspaper's archives.

FBI joins search for missing autistic Nebraska boy

LA VISTA, Neb. | The FBI has joined the search for an autistic 11-year-old boy missing since Monday, when he walked out of his elementary school during changes in morning classes.

The search entered its fifth day on Friday for Ryan Larsen, of La Vista, and there is growing concern for his safety as he has been without medication he takes for seizures.

Larsen has been missing since he walked out of his elementary school in La Vista, which lies just southwest of Omaha.

Police have said the child has a history of hiding from his family and authorities. La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said his department has had to find the boy at least half-a-dozen times, but that he's never been missing for days at a time.

Investigators said the family's computer showed a recent history of online searches using the phrases "hiding from the police," "hiding underground," and "how to avoid being spotted."

Police and volunteers have also been searching area ponds and tributaries. On Thursday, police and volunteers moved their search to Hell Creek in Sarpy County and closed off the entrances and exits to Walnut Creek Lake Recreation Area.