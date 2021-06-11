Kansas City police: Teen arrested in killing of another teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. | A teen has been arrested in the shooting death earlier this week of another teen near a Kansas City park, police said.

A police news release announced the arrest Thursday night in the Tuesday afternoon killing of 15-year-old Terrell Bell near Sycamore Park in Kansas City's Ruskin Heights neighborhood. Police have not released the name of the juvenile arrested, and The Associated Press typically does not name juveniles charged with a crime.

Bell was one of four people killed during a rash of shootings Tuesday across Kansas City.

Topeka residents honored for saving woman from burning home

TOPEKA, Kan. | Two Topeka men have been honored for rescuing a woman from a burning home.

KSNT-TV reports that the Topeka Fire Department on Thursday gave "citizen heroism awards" to Robert Havens and Mark Elder.

The fire broke out at the woman's home in March. Fire Chief Craig Duke said that if the men hadn't acted, the results would have been "disastrous."

The homeowner was treated at a hospital. Duke said she is doing much better.

Nebraska court rejects inmate's request for new murder trial

LINCOLN, Neb. | A man serving a life sentence for murdering an Omaha woman in 1999 failed Friday to win a new trial despite his claims that follow-up DNA testing exonerated him.

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Daryle Duncan. Duncan was convicted in 2001 of fatally stabbing of one of his neighbors, Lucille Bennett. He also was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Duncan argued in his appeal that new DNA evidence found on two billfolds should have cleared his name.

A DNA analyst who reviewed the samples testified that, in both cases, it was likely that the samples were from someone other than Duncan. The analyst noted, however, that the level of DNA found was "very low" and said Duncan couldn't be excluded as a possible contributor.

A district court judge denied Duncan's motion for a new trial, ruling that the evidence wouldn't have changed the outcome of his trial.

The DNA test was ordered because of a recent change in state law.

Red Quaker Oats sign again lights up Cedar Rapids skyline

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | The bright red Quaker Oats sign that had long lit up the Cedar Rapids skyline before a rare wind storm damaged it last August is back atop the Quaker Oats plant near downtown.

The new sign installed June 1 is a near exact replica of the old sign, but sports all LED lights and took hundreds of hours of labor over six months to reconstruct, The Gazette reported.

The previous neon sign first lit up in 1947 and was the largest electric sign in Cedar Rapids at the time. Nesper Sign Advertising of Cedar Rapids created the new version, and Nesper president Phil Garland said it uses about one-sixth of the power of the old sign.

"It's not glass, so it's safer as far as if it ever were to get broken in a storm — falling glass is obviously not a good thing," Garland said.

Nesper Sign also will replace a second sign at the plant, facing the Cedar River.