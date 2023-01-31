IMF Global Economy

A trishaw driver wades through a crowded street Monday at the frozen Houhai Lake in Beijing.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The outlook for the global economy is growing slightly brighter as China eases its zero-COVID policies and the world shows surprising resilience in the face of high inflation, elevated interest rates and Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

That's the view of the International Monetary Fund, which now expects the world economy to grow 2.9% this year. That forecast is better than the 2.7% expansion for 2023 that the IMF predicted in October, though down from the estimated 3.4% growth in 2022.

