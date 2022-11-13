Missouri Tennessee Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook runs for yardage during the first half against Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

 Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If style points are important to No. 5 Tennessee, the Volunteers scored 66 of them Saturday.

Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 College Football Playoff) to a 66-24 victory over Missouri (4-6, 2-5).

