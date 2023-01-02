Australia Helicopter Crash

Two cashed helicopters sit on the sand at a collision scene Monday near Seaworld on the Gold Coast, Australia.

 Dave Hunt | AAP Image via AP

MELBOURNE, Australia — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer.

One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park in Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector, said at a news conference.

