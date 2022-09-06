Netflix Mideast

This Netflix logo appears on a tablet in North Andover, Massachusetts.

 File photo | Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Gulf Arab countries on Tuesday asked Netflix to remove "offensive content" on the streaming service, apparently targeting programs that show people who are gay and lesbian.

A joint statement issued on behalf of a committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council made the request, saying the unspecified programs "contradict Islamic and societal values and principles."

