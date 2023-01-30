Michael Jackson's nephew to star in King of Pop biopic
NEW YORK | Michael Jackson's 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic "Michael" to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Lionsgate announced Jackson's casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning "Bohemian Rhapsody" producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael's brother. He's put out music of his own; in 2019, he released his debut single, "Got Me Singing." "Michael" will be Jackson's acting debut.
"I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael," said King in a statement. "It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role."
On Instagram, Fuqua shared a black-and-white photograph of Jackson in character. Fuqua added in a statement that Jackson "has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera."
On Twitter, Jackson said he's "humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life."
"Michael" will be an authorized portrait of the pop star, who died in 2009. The film, scripted by "Gladiator" and "The Aviator" screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the cooperation of the singer's estate.
"Jaafar embodies my son," Katherine Jackson said in a statement. "It's so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers."
"Michael" is to begin shooting this year.
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness
LOS ANGELES | Trevor Noah feels more comfortable hosting the Grammy Awards for a third-straight year, but the former "The Daily Show" host still has some nervousness about leading the ceremony with big-time acts like Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles looking on.
"The nerves come in because you're standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world," said the Emmy winner. Noah expects his diligent preparation to get him through Sunday's show.
"Nerves are part of what I do," the comedian said.
Noah returns for his third hosting stint at the Grammys, which airs live from Crypto.com Arena on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The ceremony returns to Los Angeles after relocating to Las Vegas for the first-time ever because of rising COVID-19 cases and omicron variant.
"I was relieved Trevor came back because it makes my job more enjoyable and easier," said Ben Winston, the show's executive producer. He called Noah an "absolute pro" who he said can pivot gracefully at any moment on a night celebrating music's best.
"He reassures me on a stressful night when a set hasn't been built in time and I say to his ear 'Sorry about that. I need you to go an extra 90 seconds because Lady Gaga's orchestra isn't in.' He'll just naturally flow, make a joke, get up and sit at somebody's table and chat with them," Winston said. "That's a very difficult task which very few people could do — and definitely can't do with his comedy and charm that Trevor has."
Noah said each year of hosting the Grammys has offered a different experience because of the logistical challenges stemmed from the pandemic. But he said the intimate but socially-distanced in-person award show in 2021 helped him build a rapport with music stars — especially when telling his jokes.
Last year's ceremony in Las Vegas was a hybrid model that included fans.
"Every year, I notice that I develop a different rapport with the people in the room," he said. "That opens you up to a few more jokes and a few more conversations in a way where people understand the context of who you are in relation to them. It means you get to have a little bit of fun without anybody feeling like you're dunking on them."
As a music fan, Noah is looking forward to checking out the popular performers who will hit the stage including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Steve Lacy and Brandi Carlile.
Beyoncé heads into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including record and song of the year nods for her song "Break My Soul." Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Carlile enter the show with seven nods.
Styles, Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each received six nominations.
"We love having Trevor because he's so darn good at it," said Harvey Mason jr, the CEO of the Recording Academy. "He is so personable, he's so funny. I don't know how he does what he does. He never stumbles, he never hesitates. He's always so earnest and heartfelt. He's also a music guy. You see him when he's not on camera. He's singing, he's dancing, he's rapping. I feel like he's one of us now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.