India's 'RRR' an unlikely underdog in Hollywood awards race
LOS ANGELES | Hollywood's awards season has found an unlikely underdog in "RRR."
S.S. Rajamouli's three-hour maximalist action epic is one of India's most expensive and top-grossing films of all time. It pairs two of the country's biggest stars, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, and topped Netflix streaming charts over the summer.
It's been showered with praise from the likes of J.J. Abrams and Jessica Chastain. It won best original song at the Golden Globes for the exuberant "Naatu Naatu" and has five Critics Choice Awards nominations, including for best picture.
But the Academy Awards generally shun foreign films and over-the-top action movies in key categories. And " RRR" can't win the international feature film Oscar because India submitted Pan Nalin's much quieter "Chhello Show" instead. A nomination for best picture at the Oscars remains a long shot.
To give their film a final push, Rama Rao Jr. and Charan traveled to Los Angeles to walk the Globes grey carpet, mingle with the likes of Cate Blanchett at parties, and attend packed screenings for potential awards voters, including one at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood that featured a riotous dance party during the "Naatu Naatu" scene.
Boris Johnson signs deal for memoir of turbulent premiership
LONDON | Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir of his tumultuous time in office, which began with a vow to "get Brexit done" and ended in scandal and resignation.
Publisher HarperCollins said Monday that the as-yet untitled book will be a prime ministerial memoir "like no other."
Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, won a major election victory that December and brought the U.K. out of the European Union the following year. He led Britain through the COVID-19 pandemic — which landed him in intensive care — and the first months of the war in Ukraine but became embroiled in scandals over his finances and ethics.
He was forced to resign in July 2022 after dozens of members of his government quit in protest.
No publication date has been set for the book, which will be published in the U.K. by Harper Collins imprint William Collins. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
"I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times," said Arabella Pike, publishing director at William Collins.
Johnson, a former journalist, has written several books, including "The Churchill Factor," about wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill. In 2015 he signed a deal for a book on William Shakespeare, initially slated for publication in 2016. It was later delayed indefinitely.
