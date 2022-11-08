Greece US Antiquities

Journalist stands behind 2300 BC marble double figurines during a tour at the exhibition entitled Homecoming on Tuesday in the museum of Cycladic art in Athens.

 Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece — It's a first symbolic step in a homecoming that will long outlast the 10-year Odyssey of ancient myth.

For decades, an important part of Greece's cultural heritage sparkled only for the very few in a U.S. billionaire's private collection, until a groundbreaking deal for its gradual return to Athens. Now 15 of the prehistoric masterpieces have gone on public view for the first time in a temporary display in Athens, ahead of their final return, together with the remaining 146 works, by the year 2048.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.