Greece Obit Irene Papas

In this 1979 photo, Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas, working in the Italian film 'Christo si e Fermato a Eboli' (Christ Stopped at Eboli,) gestures during a press conference in Cannes, France.

 File photo | Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece — Irene Papas, the Greek actress and recording artist renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles in Hollywood movies as well as in French and Italian cinema over six decades has died. She was 93.

The Greek Culture Ministry confirmed her death Wednesday.

