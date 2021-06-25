AP source: Mavs hire title-winning guard Jason Kidd as coach
DALLAS | Jason Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago.
Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, eight days after Rick Carlisle resigned abruptly in the wake of general manager Donnie Nelson’s departure, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.
Carlisle, who took the Indiana job Thursday, gave ESPN an unsolicited endorsement of Kidd for his old job because of the impact Carlisle thought Kidd could have on Luka Doncic, the sensational young point guard who carries the hopes of the Mavericks.
Dallas also found Nelson’s replacement in Nike executive Nico Harrison, who will carry the titles of GM and president of basketball operations, the person told AP.
It is the third head coaching stop for the 48-year-old Kidd, who took Brooklyn to the second round in his debut in 2013-14 before bolting for Milwaukee. The Hall of Fame guard was fired during his fourth season with the Bucks after first-round exits two of his first three years. He was 139-152 with the Bucks after going 44-38 with the Nets.
Kidd, who is coming off two seasons on Frank Vogel’s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, had two stints as a player in Dallas, the second highlighted by the franchise’s only title when he directed the offense that ran through star Dirk Nowitzki. His career started with the Mavericks as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1994 draft.
A year and a half after being named Co-Rookie of the Year in 1995, Kidd was traded to Phoenix amid turmoil with teammates Jim Jackson and Jamal Mashburn, both selected fourth overall in the two years before Kidd arrived.
Kidd returned in another midseason trade in 2008 after leading the New Jersey Nets to consecutive NBA Finals in 2002-03, but it ended up be too late to save coach Avery Johnson’s job. The Nets acquired Kidd from Phoenix in 2001.
The Mavericks had lost in the 2006 NBA Finals and endured a shocking first-round exit in 2007 after winning 67 games before getting knocked out in the first round again about two months after Kidd returned.
Carlisle replaced Johnson, and the Mavericks won the championship in his third season with Kidd, who shared the leadership role with center Tyson Chandler while shooting guard Jason Terry was the No. 2 scorer behind Nowitzki.
Kidd’s success in Dallas will depend how he develops Doncic, a two-time All-Star whose playmaking skills had Carlisle calling him one of the five best players in the world before the coach’s unexpected departure.
It could be considered Kidd’s second chance with a European superstar, although Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t yet a two-time MVP when Kidd was fired in Milwaukee. The “Greek Freak” did blossom into an All-Star under Kidd, whose hiring in 2014 under new ownership in Milwaukee cost the Bucks two second-round draft picks.
The first step for the Mavericks will be getting out of the first round of the playoffs, which they haven’t done since Kidd helped them beat LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals. Doncic’s first two postseasons ended in the first round against the Clippers.
Harrison has been in Nike’s basketball division for nearly 20 years, rising through the ranks through relationships with stars such as the late Kobe Bryant. He’s also had interactions with Doncic through shoe contracts.
Cuban’s relationship with Nelson was a more traditional basketball arrangement, with Nelson’s expertise coming in player evaluation even though he held the title of president of basketball operations longer than that of GM. Nelson’s roots were in Europe, where he discovered Nowitzki and Doncic as teenagers roughly 20 years apart.
Harrison’s background is more in marketing and building relationships, and fits the model some clubs have used in putting former agents in key personnel roles.
Nelson’s departure came amid reports of a power struggle in the front office. With the executive who once called him “our Jerry Sloan” gone, Carlisle didn’t hang around long.
Besides Carlisle’s unexpected backing, Kidd already had some internal support with Nowitzki joining the club as a consultant the day after Carlisle resigned. The beloved Nowitzki had Kidd high on the list of reasons Dallas won a title.
Kidd likely had another ally in the highest-ranking executive remaining, former player Michael Finley, the vice president of basketball operations. Finley, acquired in the trade that sent Kidd to Phoenix, was the club’s leading scorer late in its dreadful decade of the 1990s.
23rd MLB team reaches 85% COVID vaccinations as shots slow
NEW YORK | A 23rd Major League Baseball team has reached the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel, which allows relaxed protocols, but there were few additional vaccinations in the past week.
Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Friday that 85.4% of tier 1 and 2 tier individuals had been fully vaccinated, up just 0.1% from the previous week, and 86.5% had received at least one dose, unchanged from the previous week.
Tier 1 includes players, managers, coaches, team physicians, athletic trainers and strength and conditioning staff.
Tier 2 includes ownership, front office staff, travel staff, head groundskeepers and ballpark operations staff.
Once a team reaches 85% vaccinations among tiers 1 and 2, it has the option to apply loosened protocols to tier 2.
There were no positive tests in the last week. There were 1,854 tests, down from 9,104 the previous week.
So far this season, there have been 66 positive tests — 37 players, 29 staff — among 205,377 samples tested, a 0.03% positive rate. The positive tests are among 25 teams.
‘Iron Man’ racer, NASCAR champion Jack Ingram dies at 84
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Jack Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died, the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Friday. He was 84.
No details were released by the Hall of Fame. A 2014 inductee, Ingram lived in the Asheville area and had been hospitalized in May.
“Jack was a fixture at short tracks across the Southeast most days of the week, racing anywhere and everywhere. He dominated the Late Model Sportsman division like few others,” NASCAR chairman Jim France said.
“Jack was an ‘old school racer’ and his work on his own car helped propel him to victory lane hundreds of times. Of our current 58 NASCAR Hall of Fame members, he is one of only six that was elected based on his career and contributions in the grassroots level of our sport.”
Nicknamed the “Iron Man” for his relentless pursuit on the race track, Ingram dominated NASCAR Sportsman competition during the 1970s. He won three consecutive championships from 1972 to 1974 and continued to compete when the series underwent a transformation and became what is now known as the Xfinity Series.
Prior to Kyle Busch, who won his 100th career Xfinity Series race last week, Ingram was considered the greatest driver in history for NASCAR’s second-tier series. He won two championships when the series was called the Busch Series, including the inaugural 1982 title.
“Tough as nails. Old school. Lots of respect for him and that era he performed in,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted on social media.
A driver used to racing 80-some events a year, Ingram said the reformatted Busch Series with its 29 events “was like taking a holiday.” Ingram won a series-high seven times while winning the 1982 title. He beat fellow North Carolinian Sam Ard for that championship by 49 points.
“NASCAR has lost a true racer’s racer,” Hall of Fame director Winston Kelley said.
Ard beat Ingram in 1983 and 1984, but Ingram won his fifth title in 1985. In addition to the two runner-up finishes to Ard, Ingram finished third in the standings in 1986 and fourth in ‘87.
His record 31 series victories stood until Mark Martin passed him in 1997. Busch has since passed Martin for the all-time mark.
Ingram ended his career with 122 top-five and 164 top-10 finishes in 275 starts on the second-tier series.
“He was known unilaterally as ‘The Iron Man’ for his relentless, hard-driving style to win, along with the incredible schedule he kept, crisscrossing the country racing wherever there was a checkered flag to be captured,” Kelley said. “Ingram owned, built and worked on the cars himself and although his talent could have allowed him to compete in the premier series of NASCAR, he chose to stay in the series he knew and loved best.”
—From AP reports
