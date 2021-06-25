Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos retiring after 3 years
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos abruptly announced his retirement Friday, saying he will step down next week.
The announcement came as a surprise because the 70-year-old Moos has said publicly he wanted to stay in the job until he was comfortable the Cornhuskers football program had been turned around.
“To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time here, meet our people, visit our cities and towns and sit in Memorial Stadium in a sea of red on a Saturday afternoon in the fall,” Moos said in a statement. “I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation.”
Moos had told the Lincoln Journal Star late last year he had no plans to retire before his contract expired in December 2022.
“We’re going to move the dial here, and I don’t want to be looking at that success from afar,” he told the newspaper. “I have every intention of fulfilling the contract.”
Moos, whose salary was $1.15 million this year, hired 12 head coaches since leaving Washington State for Nebraska in October 2017. They include Scott Frost in football and Fred Hoiberg in men’s basketball.
Moos also was part of a major fundraising project to improve football facilities, though former university system president Hank Bounds took the lead role. A new football building is scheduled to open in 2023.
Moos said much of what he accomplished was “hard to quantify and even harder for our passionate fans and supporters to see” but he said the work has “laid the groundwork for success that will soon be evident on the scoreboards.” Moos did not respond to a text message from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said Nebraska would begin a national search for Moos’ replacement soon. Senior associate athletic director for external relations Garrett Klassy will serve as interim athletic director.
“I respect Bill Moos’ decision to retire and I want to thank him for his service to Husker Athletics and our university,” Green said. “Under his tenure, Nebraska has gained tremendous talent with outstanding new coaches and senior administrators. I particularly appreciate his steady and capable leadership during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Two months after his arrival, Moos fired football coach Mike Riley and hired Frost, who grew up in the state, quarterbacked the 1997 national championship team and was coming off a perfect season at Central Florida. The Cornhuskers are 12-20 entering their fourth season under Frost and have not challenged in the Big Ten West or gone to a bowl game since 2016 under Riley.
“We will miss Bill and Kendra but wish them all the best in the future,” Frost said. “I am grateful to Bill for all the work he has done and laying the groundwork for our future in athletics.”
Moos fired men’s basketball coach Tim Miles in March 2019 and replaced him with Hoiberg, the ex-Chicago Bulls coach who played in the NBA for 10 years and had a successful run at Iowa State. Hoiberg has turned over the roster twice in two seasons and won a total of 12 games and finished last in the Big Ten both years.
The folksy Moos was always upbeat about the Huskers’ future, sometimes raising eyebrows with his remarks, such as when he told a booster group that once Frost’s program was up and running, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and then-Ohio State coach Urban Meyer would be “running scared.”
Moos had led the turnaround of the football program at his alma mater, Washington State. Moos hired Mike Leach in 2012, but the athletic department had an $8.5 million budget deficit when he left. Moos previously was the athletic director at Oregon (1995-2007) and Montana (1990-95).
By retiring, Moos gives up the $1.25 million he would have received under a deferred compensation agreement if he was still athletic director in December 2022.
Hashimoto: ‘No spectators’ still possible for Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO | A “no-spectator games” remains an option for the Tokyo Olympics, which open officially in just four weeks, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday.
The admission by Seiko Hashimoto comes only four days after she announced on Monday that up to 10,000 local fans would be allowed into venues — with numbers not to exceed 50% of venue capacity regardless of indoor or outdoor events.
Organizers put off the decision on local fans for several months, and fans from abroad were banned months ago. The move to allow fans went against many medical experts who have said the safest Olympics would be with no fans due to coronavirus.
“What I feel is that no spectating should remain an option for us as we look into things,” Hashimoto said at a news conference. “The situation is changing from time to time so that is why we need to remain flexible and prompt in responding to any change. A no-spectator games is one of our options.”
Organizers seemed to back down slightly on fans after a COVID-19 panel for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported on Thursday that “there’s a sign of resurgence” of infections in Tokyo.
The panel said infections grew by 11% in the last week — based on the seven-day average — with more of the contagious Delta variant cases being detected. Organizers say they will take another look at fans after the current “quasi-state of emergency” ends on July 11.
Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa delivered another wake-up call on Friday when she confirmed that a member of the Ugandan team who tested positive for the coronavirus upon entry to Japan last week was infected with the Delta variant.
Later in the day a second Ugandan also tested positive for the Delta variant, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said.
Despite extensive testing before and upon entry, cases like these seem certain to happen with 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes entering Tokyo, along with tens of thousands of added staff, coaches, judges, and IOC and sports federations officials.
The first Ugandan member, reportedly a coach, was detected positive last Saturday at the Narita airport near Tokyo and quarantined. But the Japanese authorities allowed the remainder of the nine-person team to travel more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) on a chartered bus to their pre-game camp in Izumisano, in the western prefecture of Osaka.
“They all carried certificates showing their negative test results,” Izumisano Mayor Hiroyasu Chiyomatsu said. “We never imagined they could be infected.”
The team members were quarantining at a hotel there.
“The Olympic organizing committee is very much interested in finding out more from this (Uganda) example,” Hashimoto said. “We will pay detailed attention to get information as much as possible from this experience,” with operations refined accordingly.
She added: “We cannot say everything is 100%. We will make a bubble as close to 100% as possible.”
The head of Imperial Household Agency on Thursday said Emperor Naruhito is “extremely worried” about the health risks presented by the Olympics. It was a rare move for the ceremonial figure who stays away from politics.
He was under no obligation to speak up about the Olympics, and the fact he did is more significant than what he said.
Hashimoto was asked at least three times about the Emperor’s comments, but did not mention his name and gave vague replies.
“We need to remove anxiety and concerns from all the Japanese people,” she said. “We need to really ensure a safe and secure operation of the games. So we will need to put in more effort in doing that.”
The IOC is pushing ahead with the Olympics, partly because it derives almost 75% of its income from selling broadcast rights. Estimates suggest $3 billion to $4 billion in broadcast money is on the line in Tokyo.
The official cost of the Olympics is $15.4 billion, though several government audits say it’s much larger. All but $6.7 billion is public money. The IOC contributes about $1.5 billion.
Japan has reported about 780,000 coronavirus cases and has attributed about 14,500 deaths to COVID-19. About 9% of Japanese have been fully vaccinated as the government steps up its inoculation drive.
Statue of Evander Holyfield unveiled in Atlanta
ATLANTA | Soon after Friday's unveiling of an Evander Holyfield statue outside State Farm Arena, the boxing champion was standing near where he grew up west of Atlanta.
The "Real Deal" was asked if he'd like another fight with Mike Tyson, whom he beat twice in a hall of fame career.
Memorably, his flustered opponent bit off a piece of Holyfield's right ear June 28, 1997.
Tyson recently fought an exhibition vs. Roy Jones Jr., and Holyfield, 58, didn't dismiss the idea.
"We'll see what happens, but I'm good," he said. "I have done everything I wanted to do. I had a great career. ... I'm the only guy who's been the heavyweight champion four times, I've been champion in two weight divisions, I made the Olympic team."
The statue stood in storage for approximately two years.
Sculptor Brian Hanlon — who also did the statue of Hawks star Dominque Wilkins on the arena's south plaza — was commissioned in 2017 and in 2019 finished the 10-foot, 2,500-lb., bronze commemorative and two-ton granite base.
Yet Fulton County Commission chairman Robb Pitts had nowhere for it.
"It didn't take the sculptor but about six months, but since that time it's been looking for a home," Pitts said. "In a lot of cases ... there was opposition from citizens who felt that tourists would be coming at all times of day (and) the commotion would disrupt their quality of life."
Earlier this year, State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin offered a spot.
State Farm is on the site of the former Omni, where Holyfield first became a world champion with a 15-round split-decision victory over Dwight Muhammad Qawi on July 12, 1986, for the WBA cruiserweight title.
He fought in the Omni three times, and once in the former Georgia Dome.
Holyfield won bronze in the 1984 Olympics and then his first 28 pro fights as a cruiserweight and heavyweight on the way to a record of 44-10-1.
He is memorialized with no ear damage.
"It's the first thing I looked at when I met him, and I don't see any difference," Hanlon said. "I really don't, so it became a non-issue."
As the youngest of nine children, Holyfield had problems getting attention before he started boxing when he was eight.
"I found out when I brought that first trophy home ... when everybody come in the house, they'd look at that trophy, and say, 'Ms. (Annie) Holyfield, who is the boxer?' She'd smile and say, 'That little one right there.' They'd say, 'He little,' but my momma say, 'He can fight, though.'"
Steelers sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Turner to 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH | It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a replacement for David DeCastro.
The Steelers signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal on Friday, a day after cutting DeCastro in a somewhat surprising move.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but Pittsburgh did find itself with a little money to spend after releasing DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who served as the linchpin of a line that was among the league’s best for the second half of the 2010s.
Turner comes to Pittsburgh three months after getting cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. The 28-year-old Turner spent just one season in Los Angeles, playing in a career-low nine games.
Pittsburgh is hoping Turner can return to the form he showcased during a six-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, when he became a Pro Bowl fixture after the Panthers selected him in the third round of the 2014 draft. Turner made the Pro Bowl every year from 2015-19 before being traded to Los Angeles in 2020 for Russell Okung.
Turner will get a chance to compete for the starting right guard spot created by DeCastro’s departure. He will be part of a new-look offensive line for the Steelers following the retirement of center Maurkice Pouncey, DeCastro’s release and the departure of Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler in free agency.
