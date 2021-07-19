Schmitt No. 1 fundraiser for Missouri Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | Campaign finance records show Missouri's disgraced former governor, Eric Greitens, has raised roughly $350,000 for his run for U.S. Senate.
That means Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt raised the most out of any Missouri Senate candidate during the latest quarter.
Schmitt brought in about $1.3 million since he entered the race in late March. Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler raised about $890,000 since April.
Democrat Lucas Kunce brought in about $630,000 in the most recent quarter.
Republican Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, said he raised close to $550,000 since he announced his candidacy in mid-May.
Former Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton brought in about $200,000 in the past four months.
Officials: 15-year-old girl drowned in Kansas swimming pool
WICHITA, Kan. | A 15-year-girl drowned in a private swimming pool in south-central Kansas over the weekend, officials there said.
The drowning happened Friday night at a home in Harvey County, authorities said, when first responders were called to the home around 9:30 p.m. The girl had been swimming alone in the pool when she drowned, officials said. Others in the home found the girl in the pool and called 911.
Medics who arrived on the scene performed CPR and rushed her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The girl's name has not been released.
Officials: Father, son killed in Cedar Falls barn collapse
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa | A father and his young son have been killed in a barn collapse in Cedar Falls, officials said.
The incident happened Friday evening when fire crews were called to a rural Cedar Falls home for a report of traumatic injuries, officials said. Arriving crews found the bodies of the man and boy trapped in the collapsed barn.
Justin Stockdale, superintendent of Dike-New Hartford Community Schools, identified the victims as Andy Kaufman and his son, Beckett Kaufman, in a letter to school patrons. Stockdale said the boy was set to enter the fourth grade this fall.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office had not released other details of the collapse and did not immediately return a message left Monday morning seeking more information.
Lincoln officials defend removal of homeless encampment
LINCOLN, Neb. | Officials in Lincoln are defending their actions to remove a homeless encampment that had been set up in a wooded area.
City officials say concerns from residents nearby prompted an investigation by Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Jon Carlson, the mayor's deputy chief of staff, told the Lincoln Journal Star that conditions were found to be dangerous for those who were living there.
Carlson said dead trees, dry brush, wood, grills, propane tanks and gas cans created a fire threat. Health officials also determined conditions were unsanitary.
But some homeless advocates said it was unjust to demolish a community people made for themselves. About 20 people attended a protest and sought to raise donations to help those affected by the demolition.
