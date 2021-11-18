Pro-Parson committee fined for taking out-of-state donation
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — An independent political action committee that supports Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was fined this week for taking a donation from an out-of-state committee, according to the state campaign finance oversight agency.
At issue is a $150,000 donation in October 2020 from the RAGA Action Fund, the Republican Attorneys General Association's federal political committee, to Uniting Missouri, a pro-Parson PAC based in Missouri.
The Missouri Ethics Commission found probable cause that Uniting Missouri violated a state law by accepting the money. Missouri law prohibits political committees from taking donations from out-of-state committees that are not also registered in the state.
The Ethics Commission fined Uniting Missouri $2,000, according to a consent order filed Monday. The PAC only has to pay $1,000 as long as it doesn't violate any more campaign finance laws in the next two years.
The treasurer for Uniting Missouri signed the consent order.
Lansing inmate who escaped sentenced to nearly 11 more years
LANSING, KAN. — A 32-year-old man who escaped the Lansing Correctional Facility for about nine hours has been sentenced to nearly 11 more years in prison.
Dustin Frank Robinson escaped from the prison in 2019 by climbing over a 20-foot fence that had two sections of barbed wire, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release Wednesday.
He cut himself on the barbed wire and called 911 after feeling "woozy" from the cut, KCTV reported.
Investigators found him at Providence Medical Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
"Escapes can be very scary for a community and causes a lot of resources to be used to apprehend the person," Thompson said. "We need to continue to send a message that those who try and escape will face serious consequences."
Investigators say Iowa man killed in crash north of Fremont
FREMONT, NEB. — An Iowa man was killed in a crash north of Fremont, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 when a van rear-ended a semitrailer near the intersection of the highway and a county road, according to the patrol.
Investigators said the driver of the van, Anthony Branam, 32, of Villisca, Iowa, died at the scene of the crash, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The driver of the semi was not injured. The crash closed a stretch of the highway for about three hours.
I-74 bridge to open next month, year late and $74M over bid
BETTENDORF, IOWA — The new Interstate 74 bridge at Bettendorf is set to open next month, a year late and nearly $75 million over the original bid.
A public ceremony is set for Dec. 1 to give residents walk-on access to the new bridge that spans the Mississippi River, connecting Iowa to Moline, Illinois, the Quad-City Times reported. The bridge will open to traffic in the days after the ceremony, officials said.
The Iowa-bound portion of the double-span bridge was to have opened by the end of 2020, while the Illinois-bound span was set to open at the end of this year. The Iowa Department of Transportation has also authorized up to $74.5 million in additional construction costs, pushing the price tag to $396 million from the winning bid of $322 million.
Wisconsin-based Lunda Construction was awarded the construction contract based on the $322 million bid, but the price rose in an effort to meet goals in finishing construction, said corridor manager George Ryan.
Much of the delay occurred in 2019, when Lunda and the DOT disagreed over whether the bridge's arch design could be constructed for the price bid. Little-to-no arch work was performed during that time.
Groundbreaking on bridge construction was made in June 2017.
