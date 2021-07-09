Trial set for man accused of abuse, plan to kill witnesses
ST. LOUIS | Trial has been set for a former suburban St. Louis teaching assistant accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student, then conspiring to kill the boy and his mother.
Deonte Taylor's trial was set for Aug. 9 on Thursday after plans for him to plead guilty to charges in the case fell through, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Taylor is charged with three counts of sodomy, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.
Prosecutors have said Taylor, 38, was a teaching assistant with the Hazelwood School District in 2015 when he took the child out of class and sexually assaulted him. Months later, Taylor and his boyfriend conspired to murder the boy and his mother to keep them from testifying against Taylor, investigators said.
Prosecutors have said that Taylor's boyfriend, Michael Johnson, gave money to someone he thought was a hitman, but was actually a confidential police informer, to have the boy and his mother killed. Johnson is also charged in the case, which is still pending.
Wichita State to get $2.1M grant for aerospace research
WICHITA, Kan. | A $2.1 million federal grant awarded to Wichita State University for new aerospace research facilities is expected to create nearly 500 jobs over the next 10 years.
The U.S. Commerce Department announced the grant to the school's National Institute for Aviation Research on Thursday, the Wichita Eagle reported.
The money will be matched with university funds generated by the institute's contracts with private industry and will go toward a new flight test research center and a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility, officials said.
Equipment purchased with the money will go to the institute's WERX lab near McConnell Air Force Base and Spirit AeroSystems, WSU associate vice president Tracee Friess said. The lab works with private industry and the military on a variety of projects, including repurposing passenger planes for cargo carrying or other special missions.
The 475 jobs expected to be created over the next decade "will all be engineers and technicians," Friess said. "Some of those will be student technicians, so they'll cycle in and out."
Police: Teen sought in Omaha homicide turns himself in
OMAHA, Neb. | A 16-year-old Omaha boy wanted in the shooting death last week of another teen at a city park has turned himself in, police in Omaha said.
The 16-year-old turned himself in on Thursday and was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on felony warrants charging him with first-degree murder and use of a weapon, police said in a news release. The AP generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.
The teen is suspected of shooting Travell Mountain, 18, shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday in Levi Carter Park. Mountain later died at a hospital.
Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa | A Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead, authorities said.
The body of Adam Eugene Edgington, 42, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field, the Story County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday. The release said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Edgington's death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. The allegation was reported to police in late June, police said.
According to the complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the 13-year-old several times within the last school year. The student was in one of his classes.
Edgington had been scheduled to appear in court Monday regarding the charges.
