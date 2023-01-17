Switzerland Davos Forum

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger appears on screen a panel during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.

 Associated Press

DAVOS, Switzerland — Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has repeated similar comments from last year that Ukraine should consider territorial concessions as a way to end Russia's invasion, a suggestion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized.

Kissinger spoke by video link Tuesday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, saying various lines will need to be drawn to prevent the war from escalating. The 99-year-old again proposed that a “cease-fire along the lines of invasion is a reasonable outcome of the military actions and not necessarily the outcome of a later peace negotiation."

