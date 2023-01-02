Philippines Flooding

In this image provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, an elderly woman sits on a chair while being carried by coast guard personnel wading through floodwaters Dec. 26, 2022, in Plaridel, Misamis Occidental province in the southern Philippines.

 Philippine Coast Guard via AP

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of people in the Philippines remained in emergency shelters in the wake of devastating Christmas flooding, as the death toll climbed to 51 with 19 missing, authorities said Monday.

Images showed residents in southern Misamis Occidental province sweeping away thick mud from the floors of their homes. In the seaside village of Cabol-anonan, coconut trees were uprooted and huts made of light material were nearly flattened.

