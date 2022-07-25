California Wildfires

A helicopter drops water while battling the Oak Fire on Sunday in Mariposa County, California.

 Associated Press

JERSEYDALE, Calif. — Firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a huge wildfire burning in a forest near Yosemite National Park, where thousands of residents from mountain communities were still under evacuation orders Monday and smoke was spreading for hundreds of miles around.

Crews “made good headway” against the Oak Fire, according to a Sunday night incident report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. “Fire activity was not as extreme as it has been in previous days.”

