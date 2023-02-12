Finland Sweden NATO

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenber speak before a round table meeting in 2022 at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain.

 File photo | Pool via AP

HELSINKI — The Finnish president said in an interview published Saturday that he trusts that Finland and Sweden will be admitted into NATO by July, and hinted that he wants the United States to put pressure on Turkey to approve their membership bids.

If the issue drags on, the entire process of admitting new members into the military alliance will become questionable, President Sauli Niinistö said in an interview with the Finnish news agency STT.

