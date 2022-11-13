Houston Open Golf

Tony Finau waves to the gallery as they cheer his birdie on the ninth hole during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament Sunday in Houston.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — Winning use to come hard for Tony Finau. Now he's making it look easy.

Staked to a four-shot lead Sunday in the Houston Open, Finau stretched it to eight shots on the back nine and sailed to his third PGA Tour victory of the year. With three bogeys that only affected the margin, he closed with a 1-under 69 and won by four.

