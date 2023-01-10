TVA Fossil Fuels

In this 2019 photo, Tennessee Valley Authority President Jeff Lyash speaks with the Chattanooga Times Free Press from the TVA Chattanooga Office Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

 File photo | Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The nation's largest public utility has decided to build a new natural gas plant despite concerns from the Environmental Protection Agency that its analysis of alternatives is faulty and that the project is at odds with President Biden's clean energy goals.

Tennessee Valley Authority President and CEO Jeff Lyash on Tuesday signed a decision to move forward with a 1,450-megawatt natural gas plant at the site of the utility's coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant, near Cumberland City, Tennessee. TVA plans to retire the first of two coal burning units there by the end of 2026 and plans to have the gas plant up and running before then.

