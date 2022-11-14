US Federal Reserve Brainard

Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair Lael Brainard speaks Sept. 23 at the Federal Reserve building in Washington.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday that she was encouraged by last week's U.S. inflation report, which pointed to slower price increases, and said the Fed would likely soon reduce the size of its interest rate hikes.

"The inflation data was reassuring, preliminarily," Brainard said. "It will probably be appropriate, soon, to move to a slower pace of rate increases."

