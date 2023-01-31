FDA Food Overhaul

A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in 2020 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

 File photo | Associated Press

The head of the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced an overhaul of the agency's food safety and nutrition division, vowing that a new structure will better protect consumers and the U.S. food supply.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said he would create a new human foods program led by a deputy commissioner with authority over policy, strategy and regulatory activities for the part of the agency that oversees 80% of the foods Americans eat.

