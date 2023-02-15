Senate Aviation

Acting Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration Billy Nolen arrives to testify before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee as the panel examines recent failures in the FAA's NOTAM system Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington.

 Associated Press

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday the agency has taken steps to avoid a repeat of the technology failure last month that briefly halted all flights nationwide, but he said he couldn't promise there won't be another breakdown.

Separately, acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen defended the safety of airline travel in the United States after recent incidents at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, in Austin, Texas, and off the coast of Hawaii. Still, Nolen said, he is putting together a team of experts to review airline safety.

