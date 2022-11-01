Israel Election

Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife 'Sara cast their ballots during Israeli elections Tuesday in Jerusalem.

 Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Exit polls in Israel indicated Tuesday that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist religious government after 3 1/2 years of political gridlock.

The polls are preliminary, and final results could change as votes are tallied. Israeli media reported that a small Arab nationalist party was approaching the electoral threshold, which would give it four seats and erase Netanyahu's narrow projected margin.

