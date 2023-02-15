Breonna Taylor Ex Officers Charged

Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney in 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.

 File photo | Pool via AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The large volume of evidence collected in the Breonna Taylor case prompted a judge on Wednesday to push back the trial date for a former Kentucky police officer who fired blindly into Taylor’s apartment during the deadly no-knock raid on her apartment in 2020.

The trial will mark a second attempt by prosecutors to convict Brett Hankison for his actions on the night Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot to death by police in Louisville. Taylor, who worked as an emergency medical technician, was shot multiple times during the raid. The warrant for the raid was later found to be flawed.

