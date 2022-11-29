Ex Kansas Senate Leader Resigning

In this 2021 photo, then-Kansas state Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, listens during a meeting of fellow GOP senators at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas.

 File photo | Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas lawmaker who was forced out of one of the state Senate's most powerful jobs following an arrest for drunken driving and speeding the wrong way on two interstate highways is planning to leave the Legislature in early January.

Former Senate Majority Leader Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, confirmed Tuesday that he plans to retire Jan. 2, saying in an email that his 13 years as a lawmaker "is long enough." State senators aren't up for reelection until 2024, and Republicans in his district plan to meet Dec. 14 to name a replacement to serve the rest of his four-year term.

