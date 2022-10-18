Biden Student Loans

President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test Monday in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. announced in August, will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower. The application process is now open, and the administration says the forms should take five minutes to complete.

Borrowers who apply before mid-November should see forgiveness before Jan. 1, when payments on loans are scheduled to restart after a pause during the pandemic. Some Republican-led states have filed lawsuits to try to stop the cancellation, but the Biden administration says they're confident the challenges won't succeed.

