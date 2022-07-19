France Wildfires

This photo provided by SDIS 33, the fire brigade of the Gironde region, shows a firefighter standing next to wildfire Monday morning near Landiras, southwestern France.

 SDIS 33 via AP

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France — A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward Monday to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France, which evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames in tinder-dry forests.

Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that its prime minister linked to global warming, saying, "Climate change kills."

