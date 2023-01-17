Switzerland Davos Forum

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.

 Markus Schreiber

BRUSSELS — The European Union pushed forward on Tuesday with a major clean tech industrial plan which not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the outlines for her "Green Deal Industrial Plan" that will make it much easier to push through subsidies for green industries and pool EU-wide projects that are boosted with major funding as the EU pursues the goal of being climate neutral by 2050.

