In this 2021 photo, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, left, speaks with Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas during a round table meeting at an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

 File photo | Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The leaders of Estonia and Finland want fellow European countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, saying they should not be able to take vacations in Europe while the Russian government carries out a war in Ukraine.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote Tuesday on Twitter that "visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right" and that it is "time to end tourism from Russia now."

