Train Derailment-Ohio

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a news conference Tuesday in East Palestine, Ohio.

 Associated Press

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern on Tuesday to pay for the cleanup of the East Palestine, Ohio train wreck and chemical release as federal regulators took charge of long-term recovery efforts and promised worried residents they wouldn't be forgotten.

Using its authority under the federal Superfund law, EPA told Norfolk Southern to take all available measures to clean up contaminated air and water, and also said the company would be required to reimburse the federal government for a new program to provide cleaning services for impacted residents and businesses.

