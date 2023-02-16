Train Derailment Ohio

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan left, walks on Thursday with his staff through East Palestine, Ohio. 

 Associated Press

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio | The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency got a first-hand look Thursday at the toll left by a freight train derailment in Ohio, where toxic chemicals spilled or were burned off, leaving the stench of fresh paint nearly two weeks later.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who walked along a creek that still reeks of chemicals, sought to reassure skeptical residents that the water is fit for drinking and the air safe to breathe around East Palestine, where just under 5,000 people live near the Pennsylvania state line.

