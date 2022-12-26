LOS ANGELES | Chance the Rapper took a trip to the Motherland that ultimately birthed an idea of creating a free concert marrying music and art in West Africa. The Grammy winner along with rapper Vic Mensa will host the inaugural Black Star Line festival next year in Accra, Ghana. The weeklong festival will feature events, panel discussions and performances on Jan. 6 from Chance, Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie and Tobe Nwigwe. The event will be held in Accra’s Black Star Square, a monument to the political freedom that was won by Ghanaians in 1957. Chance says he wants to bridge the gap between Black people abroad and Africa.
NEW YORK | It took less than a day for the Jan. 6 report to go from public unveiling to the bestseller list on Amazon.com. By late Friday, three editions of the Congressional probe of the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump were in the top 30 on Amazon. The 814-page document, released late Thursday, is not copyrighted. It can be published by anyone and is otherwise available for free on various government and media web sites. Previous government publications have been bestsellers, including the Sept. 11 report.
