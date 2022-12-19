Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
LOS ANGELES | Jurors in Los Angeles have found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape at his second sexual misconduct trial. The verdicts Monday following a monthlong trial represent a victory for the #MeToo movement five years after Weinstein became its central figure. The 70-year-old former movie mogul is already serving a 23-year sentence for a rape and sexual assault conviction in New York. Lacking any forensic evidence or eyewitness accounts of assaults Weinstein’s accusers said happened from 2005 to 2013, the case in California hinged heavily on the stories and credibility of the four women at the center of the charges. One of those accusers was documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, whose husband is California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Woman caught stealing Christmas presents from De Niro home
NEW YORK | Police say a serial burglar has been caught attempting to poach Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home. Officers had been tracking the real-life Grinch amid a string of recent robberies and saw her bust into “The Godfather” and “Goodfellas” star’s townhouse around 2:45 a.m. Monday. Inside, police say they found a 30-year-old woman in the living room “attempting to remove property” and arrested her. Police have not publicly identified her by name.
Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism
LONDON | British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson says he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” with a scathing column about Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints. The host of Amazon’s “The Grand Tour” wrote in tabloid newspaper The Sun that he hated the former Meghan Markle “on a cellular level” and dreamed of her being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed. Britain’s press regulator said it had received 12,000 complaints about the column, and it was condemned by many public figures. Clarkson said on Twitter that he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”
