Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial

LOS ANGELES | Jurors in Los Angeles have found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape at his second sexual misconduct trial. The verdicts Monday following a monthlong trial represent a victory for the #MeToo movement five years after Weinstein became its central figure. The 70-year-old former movie mogul is already serving a 23-year sentence for a rape and sexual assault conviction in New York. Lacking any forensic evidence or eyewitness accounts of assaults Weinstein’s accusers said happened from 2005 to 2013, the case in California hinged heavily on the stories and credibility of the four women at the center of the charges. One of those accusers was documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, whose husband is California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.