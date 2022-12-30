Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies
NEW YORK | Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died. She was 93. Her death was announced by ABC on air Dec. 30. The cause of death was not immediately known, and details such as where she died were not immediately released. Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked. As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View,” until 2014.
Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania
BUCHAREST, Romania | Romanian authorities say that divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and rape. A spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said that Tate and his brother Tristan were detained late in the Ilfov area north of Romanian capital Bucharest. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said two British citizens and two Romanians are accused of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. The agency says the British citizens recruited women who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion,” sexually exploited and forced to perform pornographic acts intended to reap “important financial benefits.”
Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
LOS ANGELES | A woman who has previously said Steven Tyler had a sexual relationship with her when she was a teenager is suing the Aerosmith frontman for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit was filed by Julia Misley under a 2019 California law that gave adult victims of childhood sexual assault a three-year window to file lawsuits related to prior assaults. The Associated Press does not name victims of sexual assault. But Misley has released a statement and says the lawsuit relates to her experiences with Tyler. He is listed as a “John Doe” in the lawsuit. His representatives did not immediately return requests for comment.
The AP names its nine 2022 Breakthrough Entertainers
This year’s nine Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year includes actors and musicians who flowered in 2022. They are Sadie Sink, Stephanie Hsu, Tenoch Huerta, Joaquina Kalukango, Iman Vellani, Daryl McCormack, Tobe Nwigwe, Simone Ashley and Danielle Deadwyler. Three of them have connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several had important starts on Broadway. Sink found a breakthrough on “Stranger Things” and “The Whale,” while Hsu also was a Broadway veteran with a few TV credits when she was asked to play both a sullen teen and an intergalactic supervillain in the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
