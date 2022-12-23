Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philadelphia soul, dies
NEW YORK | One of the architects of the 1970s “Sound of Philadelphia” has died. Thom Bell, a producer, writer and arranger, was 79. His wife, Vanessa Bell, says that he died Thursday at his home in Bellingham, Washington, after a lengthy illness. Bell worked on hit records by the Spinners, the Stylistics and O’Jays among others, and perfected the lush, orchestrated sound that was the trademark of Philadelphia soul. His best known productions included the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around,” the Stylistics’ “Betcha by Golly, Wow” and the Delfonics’ “La-La (Means I Love You).” He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and received an honorary Grammy in 2017.
Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown’s prison reform initiative
ANNAPOLIS, Md. | Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university’s Prisons and Justice Initiative. The university says Syed started working this month for the initiative. In his new role, Syed will support Georgetown’s “Making an Exoneree” class. The university wrote in an online announcement that students in the class reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison.
Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta
ATLANTA | Rapper Gunna has pleaded guilty in Atlanta to a racketeering conspiracy charge. He was arrested earlier this year along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. Fulton County prosecutors in May obtained the sprawling 88-page indictment that said members of the Young Slime Life criminal street gang committed violent crimes to collect money for the gang, promote its reputation and grow its power and territory. Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, said in a statement released by his attorneys that he entered an Alford plea., which allows a person to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that it is in his best interest to plead guilty.
